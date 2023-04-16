As first broken with Jeff and Talia Goodman on the Field of 68 Podcast, Rice guard Quincy Olivari is headed to Xavier next season. Olivari will bring a much needed outside scoring touch to bolster Xavier’s attack after the departures of Souley Boum, Adam Kunkel, Colby Jones, and Jack Nunge, who combined to make 231 three pointers last season. In four years at Rice, Olivari has made 232 of them and has shot them at a 37% clip, with his 87 made threes last season coming on 36% shooting. Olivari is a dangerous spot up shooter, but he is far from a one dimensional player, having seen his ability to get to the rim see a 10% jump in shots taken at the rim from his Junior to Senior seasons. The one issue that mars Olivari’s otherwise impressive shooting line is his 36% mark on two point jumpers, which make up over a quarter of his total attempts. Olivari is solid with the ball in his hands, posting a turnover rate that is pretty in line with Souley Boum’s last season, and is noted for his energy on the defensive end and in transition.

Adding Olivari to a backcourt already featuring Desmond Claude alongside Dayvion McKnight and Trey Green alongside a trio of young wings in Kam Craft, Reid Ducharme, and Daylin Swain gives Xavier a plethora of options on the perimeter of which Olivari brings the most college experience and more made DI threes than the rest of the roster. Olivari mentioned his connection with McKnight, who he battled for three years in Conference USA, as well as Claude and Jerome Hunter as factors in his decision as well as Coach Miller’s track record and Xavier’s playing style. After losing much of the perimeter shooting from a team that finished 4th in the country in 3pt% a season ago, Olivari’s track record from deep will be a welcome addition to this roster and his energy and experience will be ingredients that Xavier will hope can keep them battling at the top of what will be a loaded Big East next season.