Xavier lands a pure point guard

First off:

Trey Green just committed to Xavier



He’s one of the most slept on hoopers in the country. @slam_university @Treygreen02 @XavierMBB pic.twitter.com/ch7ygBZ3eE — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) August 6, 2022

Trey Green is a 5-10, 160 point guard who will be coming to Xavier next season. Based on the video linked in the tweet above, he’s also the best basketball player to ever walk the face of the earth. While hype videos tend to be just that, it’s clear that Green is a legit player with the ability to have an impact in the Big East.

This is Xavier’s first recruit that can be chalked up to the presence of Sean Miller. In an interview with the incomparable Adam Baum, Green said “Coach Miller made it very clear how he wanted me, how he sees me fit in the Xavier offense, how he sees me fit in the Big East.” Adam Cohen was also instrumental in getting Green to Xavier.

So what is Xavier getting in the slightly undersized guard? For starters, as you may have noted in the video, they are getting a guy who can dunk. That speaks to serious athleticism from a guy who doesn’t bump 72 inches tall. Per the man himself, “I’m a fast-paced guard that can shoot the ball at a high clip, can defend at a high level, and one that’s going to do whatever it takes to win.” Green was one of only five players since 2015 to shoot 55% from the floor, 40% from three, and 80% from the line in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.

Green is ranked 88th in the ESPN top 100 and 98th in the 24/7 Sports top 100. He turned down a lot of big name schools, including LSU, Miami, and Virginia, to come to Xavier. The return of Sean Miller is already paying off.