Xavier lands a (major) transfer

Souley Boum is a huge get for Sean Miller and Xavier. Boum played for UTEP last season, the final of his third there after starting his career at San Francisco. What he did, simply, was score the ball. His line of 19.8/4.5/2.9 included games of 32 twice and a 20/12/10 game against Western Illinois in the CIT. Boum made 37.4% of his threes and 84.3% of his free throws. He is, as his Twitter handle @BucketsForSale_ would suggest, more than willing to put it up.

Xavier had a guard issue with Paul Scruggs, Nate Johnson, and Dwon Odom all gone. Boum isn’t a pure point guard, but he does bring the ability to pass the ball well and had a turnover rate of just 11.6% last year and has never posted one over 17%. Ball security and scoring are second nature to him, but so is a high usage rate. Boum’s 27.9% rate led UTEP and was top 150 in the nation. No Xavier player was within 4% of that, so Boum figures to have to adjust his game to a team much more used to sharing the ball.

Adding a guard with four years experience, a 109 offensive efficiency rating, and a four star transfer ranking is a big move for Xavier. There are still some holes to patch up, but what an opening move this is.