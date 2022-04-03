Desmond Claude commits to Xavier under Sean Miller

First, the news:

As with any coaching change, roster construction was always going to be an issue as Xavier transitioned from Travis Steele to Sean Miller. Comfortably less than a month after the change became official, Miller has landed recommitment a from two out of the three recruits that had agreed to play for Steele. Only Tyrell Ward remains.

One of the biggest arguments in favor of keeping Travis Steele on board for another season was the class that he had assembled for the upcoming season. Ward, Claude, and Kam Craft are all four-star players and ranked in most reputable top 100s. Together, they made up the highest rated class in school history. Miller has landed two of them to play for him.

Tyrell Ward is the last remaining holdout. Word going around is that he is waiting to see where everything settles with the coaching staff before he makes a final decision; it doesn't take too much reading between the lines to see Jonas Hayes's name as a big factor here. One would guess that we'll know in a week or two here.