Xavier has a full staff

How about those Guardians?

We've talked a lot about José Ramírez and Steven Kwan, and rightfully so.



Anyway, that’s probably not why you are here, but it does tie in. New strength and conditioning coach Andy Kettler worked for a minor league franchise of what was then known as the Cleveland Indians. Whether he helped the team develop the power that led to six home runs in a two game series against the Reds is currently unknown.

David Miller also joined the team as an assistant coach. He served under Tim Miles at San Jose State last year and also worked for Sean Miller as a director of on-campus recruiting and basketball analytics at Arizona. Miller (David, not Sean) has also worked at Alabama and the Guachos of UC Santa Barbara.

That finished the bench side of operations. Sean Miller brought in Ryan Reynolds (not that one) as director of basketball operations. Reynolds was the assistant AD of administration and operations at Arizona under Miller and Tommy Lloyd. Reynolds has been at Xavier before as a student and graduate assistant under Thad Matta and Sean Miller. He is also a hometown Cincinnati kid.

Xavier will now move on to players. They have been linked with basically every name in the transfer portal, though Tyrell Ward has said he won’t announce his final six teams until later April.