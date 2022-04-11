Xavier adds Adam Cohen to Sean Miller's staff

First, the news:

Xavier head coach Sean Miller has hired Stanford associate head coach Adam Cohen and will make him associate head coach with the Musketeers, source told @Stadium.



Love this hire for Miller. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 11, 2022

This is a giant splash for Xavier and Sean Miller. To snatch someone off of a fellow high-major's bench and place him in the same role on your staff is a huge statement of intent. This is also why the recent movement of Jonas Hayes to head coach at Georgia State and Ben Johnson to the same position at Minnesota is a big deal for Xavier. X lost a pair of really talented assistants, but they established themselves as a great place for ambitious your coaches to cut their teeth and get noticed. From Cohen's perspective, landing at Xavier is a great next step for him.

From Xavier's perspective, they snatch a hugely talented up-and-comer to add to their staff for the time being. Cohen showed his chops as an excellent recruiter in his time at Stanford. Leading their recruiting efforts, he brought in 5 top-25 classes - including top-10 groups in 2017 and 2020 - in the past 5 years and lured five-star talents Harrison Ingram and Ziaire Williams to Stanford.

Cohen has been an assistant at the D1 level since 2012, with stops at Rice, Vanderbilt, and Harvard preceding Stanford and now Xavier. The Muskies wasted no time in bringing in a talented recruiter to fill the gap left by Jonas Hayes.