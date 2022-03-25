Kam Craft recommits to play at Xavier under Sean Miller

First, the news:

2022 four-star Kam Craft reaffirms his commitment to Xavier after the recent coaching staff change.



“I am staying 100% committed to Xavier…I believe in Coach Sean Miller and can’t wait to get started.”



Story: https://t.co/fxJlQ6ZeMp pic.twitter.com/pAnaj1dbnI — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 25, 2022

Four-star top-100 recruit Kam Craft has reiterated his commitment to play basketball at Xavier despite the coaching change from the staff he originally committed to the one centered on Miller. Craft is a 6'5" guard and the kind of knock down shooter Xavier has been lacking in recent years. His recommitment signals the first recruiting win of the Miller Era.

Craft is just one of three members of an excellent class that Steele had assembled before he mutually agreed with the school to part ways. Wing Tyrell Ward is the gem of the class; he has already reopened his recruiting but stated that he is still open to playing for Xavier. PG Desmond Claude is the third member; to the best of my knowledge he has not made any public comment regarding his future with Xavier.

In a sense, Miller will be rerecruiting everyone on the roster, or at least everyone he wants to stick around. The next month or so should be pivotal in giving us an idea of what players Miller will have in uniform when redebuts as Xavier's coach.