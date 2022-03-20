Tyrell Ward's commitment is the first casualty of Xavier's Sean Miller hire

First, the news:

Breaking: Tyrell Ward, the No. 26 overall prospect in the 2022 class, has decommitted from Xavier after former head coach Travis Steele parted ways with the program.



Ward is the program’s third highest-ranked recruit in the modern recruiting era.



Story: https://t.co/B34ztGMH3a pic.twitter.com/LiG0Jp2aii — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 20, 2022

Not much to add that isn't already on here. Sean Miller is battling from the word go to keep the roster together, and a big part of that is addressing recruiting. The three-player class that Travis Steele assembled was one of the best in Xavier history, and Tyrell Ward was the jewel of the group. Now he has reopened his recruitment, and top clubs will be sure to come calling.

It's worth noting that, in addition to being a very good coach, Sean Miller is also a very good recruiter. Ward has said that Xavier is still an option; I think it's probably prudent of him to explore what else he might have available to him as the coach he committed to is no longer employed by Xavier (or anyone else). Miller will have to address this by either relanding or replacing Ward.

Also, Xavier plays at 1pm today, about 10 minutes from now.