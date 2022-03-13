Xavier draws Cleveland State in the first round of the NIT

UPDATE:

Xavier vs. Cleveland State is Tuesday at 9 p.m. at Cintas Center on ESPNU — Adam Baum (@AdamJBaum) March 14, 2022

Xavier will host Cleveland State in the first round of the NIT. The Muskies pulled a 2 seed in the same region (or whatever they're called in the NIT) in which Dayton is the 1 seed. If Xavier defeats Cleveland State, they'll advance to take on the winner of Florida - who just lost their coach to Georgia - and Iona.

The NIT first round is played on this Tuesday and Wednesday, though dates and times for each game have not been announced yet. When we get official word on when Xavier will play, we'll update this post. As the higher seed, Xavier will host the first game and - if they win - the second. Should both X and Dayton win twice, the Muskies will head to UD Arena to take on their old A10 rivals.

It's no secret that Xavier staggered down the stretch; I wouldn't be writing this post if they hadn't. It will be a tall order from both a basketball perspective and a man management one for Travis Steele to get the team focused and ready to roll. If he can, there's no reason the Muskies can't challenge for the consolation prize that is an NIT title.