Vax and mask required to watch Xavier

If you caught the podcast this morning you know that college basketball has 121 teams impacted by Covid this season, 60 not even able to practice, and 150+ games already canceled. You could be forgiven for thinking that the news probably wouldn’t get much worse than that, but it is.

Effective immediately and continuing until at least January 31st, fans entering the Cintas must provide either proof of vaccination or proof of a negative Covid test within the last three days. All fans, regardless of vaccination or testing status, must wear a mask for the entirety of the game. As the official statement (see below) mentions, these are the same protocols in place across the rest of Xavier’s campus.

There is no mention of how this will impact the team and coaches. Whether there is a return to masks on the bench and spread out huddles remains to be seen. Travis Steele has previously stated that Xavier’s entire team is vaccinated. The games impacted by this are Villanova on the 12th, Creighton on the 15th, and Providence on the 26th. It seems reasonable at this point to assume this policy will remain in place for the rest of the season.

From the school: