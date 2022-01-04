Xavier v. UConn rescheduled for Friday, February 11

First, the news:

UConn at Xavier, originally scheduled for Dec. 28, has been rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at Cintas Center.



The game will be broadcast on FS1 and 700 WLW. — Adam Baum (@AdamJBaum) January 4, 2022

As a matter of housekeeping, please note that Xavier is honoring all tickets to the originally scheduled game for this one. Tickets may also be exchanged for those to any other home game.

Assuming no further cancellations exist, that game will come about 46 hours after the final horn of Xavier's game at Seton Hall. The Muskies will have less than 2 days to get back from Jersey, recover from playing a road game against a team that has been hovering around the KenPom top 25 all year, and prep from another game against a similarly difficult opponent. It's not ideal.

If this game is more convenient for UConn, though, it's only by virtue of being an additional 24 hours after their last contest. From February 5 to February 13, the Huskies will play at Nova, home to Marquette, at Xavier, and at St. John's. After ripping off 4 games in 8 days, they'll have the next week to look forward to. All that includes is home games against Seton Hall and Xavier.

What the British quaintly refer to as "fixture congestion" and what we'd call a very busy schedule is just a fact of the current state of things in the Big East right now. Xavier is still waiting to hear on the reschedule of their game against Georgetown, the only other one they need to get back to be on track to play all 20 Big East games.