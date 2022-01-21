Desmond Claude is a great fit for Xavier

As reported in all reputable corners of the internet yesterday, four star 2022 PG Desmond Claude committed to Xavier. Don't believe me? Fine:

Depending on who you listen to, Claude is somewhere in the neighborhood of 6'5" and weighs in around 190 pounds. As a point guard, he has good ball skills and has drawn praise for his basketball IQ and ability to read the game. He plays on balance and under control and distributes the ball well. Scouting reports consistently mention his strength and scoring ability around the rim, and his mid-range game is strong. His shooting from beyond the arc is not spectacular, but it's just solid enough to force opponents to respect it. He has good athleticism, though it shows more in straight lines and bounce than lateral mobility.

He has some weaknesses at the defensive end, mostly in his ability to guard smaller, quicker points. He's not a strong rebounder for a player his size. While his three-point shooting isn't a weakness per se, it will require development if it's going to become a strength.

A four-star, top-100 talent, Claude joins a 2022 class that already includes four-stars Kam Craft and Tyrell Ward. Craft is a 6'5" shooting guard who is known primarily as a scorer. He shoots over 40% from deep but can score at all three levels with a deep bag of pull-ups and finishes. He's tough, athletic, and competitive; he has led his team in steals, rebounding, and blocked shots in addition to his obvious scoring gifts.

Tyrell Ward is the highest rated member of the class, slotting into the top 50. He's a slender 6'7" wing with incredible length and athletic ability. He's a knockdown shooter from distance and in the mid-range, and he plays through contact at the rim despite his slim build. He's not strong in playmaking ability, but his handle gets him where he needs to go more often than not. He's a versatile and tenacious defender. He relies on leaping ability to rebound, but should be better on the glass as he gets stronger. Only Semaj Christon and Paul Scruggs have been higher-rated recruits for Xavier.

Joining those three will be 6'7" power forward Elijah Tucker, a top-150 recruit from this year's class who is currently redshirting. Tucker is athletic and versatile; he led his high school team in assists as a senior and can step out and knock down jumpers in addition to being able to work in the lane.

These guys mesh nicely with the pieces that will presumably be returning for Xavier. Big depth is solid, with Freemantle, Hunter, and Nunge still holding eligibility and Edwards, Miles, and Stanley providing additional bodies inside. With Scruggs and Nate Johnson definitely out the door, Dwon Odom, Adam Kunkel, and Colby Jones figure to be first in line for the guard minutes. By targeting shooters and big body perimeter players, Steele has addressed the areas attrition will affect most with high-level players. There's no such thing as a sure thing in recruiting, but Xavier once again appears to be restocking before the cupboard goes bare.