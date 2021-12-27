UConn game “postponed”

First off, the bad news:

And more from Xavier:

The BIG EAST Conference has announced that the Connecticut at Xavier game, which was scheduled for Tuesday, December 28, has been canceled due to COVID issues within the UConn program. Tickets for the December 28 game will be honored for the rescheduled date, or may be exchanged for a future game based on availability. All ticket holders will receive more information via email as it becomes available. Earlier today the BIG EAST Conference also announced the cancellation of Xavier’s game at Georgetown on Tuesday, January 4, due to COVID issues within the Georgetown program.

What that all means is that Xavier played a game on the 21st of December, lost it, and won’t play again for 17 days. As of right now, Xavier is scheduled to play Butler on that date. Fitting games back into the schedule will already be difficult based on the fact that the schedule is pretty packed with games already in conference play. Xavier’s longest break last year was 20 days, after which they game back and promptly lost five of seven to undo a good start to the season.

The one hope on the horizon is that the new CDC guidelines released today say that people who previously had to isolate for 10 days now only have to isolate for five. The Georgetown game is eight days away. There is still some slight hope.